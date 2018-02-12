Furious about dozing wife

A husband’s anger reached boiling point when his wife fell asleep watching TV so he ran into the kitchen and started smashing it up.

Alan Thornton (37) eventually had to be taken to hospital covered in his own blood following his drunken outburst.

Thornton, 41 Norwood Avenue, Bonnybridge, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Bankier Terrace, Banknock, on January 14.

Procurator fiscal Ruaridh Ferguson said: “It was 8.15pm and the accused and complainer were in their living room watching television. Alcohol was being consumed – between two and three bottles of wine – and the children in the relationship were upstairs playing at this time.

“The complainer started to fall asleep and this angered the accused, who got up and went into the kitchen. Hearing the sound of smashing from the kitchen, the complainer went outside with the children.”

Going back inside the house, Thorton’s wife found him still in the kitchen, holding smashed glass which caused cuts to his arms. She contacted police and Thornton left the house. He was later traced and taken to hospital.

Andy Bryson, defence solicitor, said Thornton, who has three previous domestic convictions, had “little recollection” of the incident.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Thornton on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse project.