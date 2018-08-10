Funding will only help Falkirk rape victims already on waiting list

Vital funding from Falkirk Council will help rape victims receive counselling and support – but only for those already on a charity’s waiting list.

Forth Valley Rape Crisis Centre announced it is no longer accepting referrals of survivors from Falkirk – a decision described as “heartbreaking”.

Three survivors from the Falkirk area are referred to the Stirling-based charity every week.

READ MORE: Funding issues force Rape Crisis Centre to turn away Falkirk victims

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of the council, said: “Funding has been agreed with Forth Valley Rape Crisis Centre for the next two years and we are in discussions around finalising the details of the award.

“We have been working together on a joint working agreement and have a meeting scheduled with the chairperson later this month to finalise the contract.”

But bosses at Forth Valley Rape Crisis Centre said this money can only help those already on the waiting list for the last six to nine months and they won’t be able to accept any new referrals.

Wendy Brotchie, assistant manager of the Forth Valley Centre, said: “We have been getting three referrals a week from the Falkirk area which means waiting times have increased to six to nine months.

“Those who are already on the list will still get the support they need.

“We have had these concerns for a long time as we have not received any funding from the council since March 2017.

“We really need extra funding but we don’t know how successful we will be. It is a heartbreaking decision for us. We want to help.”

Forth Valley Rape Crisis hope to be able to improve the situation and offer their support again in the future