Frustrated thug booted in Falkirk Sheriff Court window

William Marshall, 36, admitted damaging property at Falkirk Sheriff Court on July 12, 2020.

Marshall, Flat 8, Springkerse House, Springkerse Road, Stirling, culpably and recklessly kicked a glass window which his lawyer, Virgil Crawford, was next to, whereby it smashed and caused risk of injury to others.

William Marshall, of Stirling, smashed a window at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

His defence solicitor said: “He was frustrated at having been remanded.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until October 21 for a report and Marshall’s personal appearance.

