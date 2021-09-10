Frustrated thug booted in Falkirk Sheriff Court window
A frustrated offender kicked in a glass courthouse screen after he was remanded.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:30 pm
William Marshall, 36, admitted damaging property at Falkirk Sheriff Court on July 12, 2020.
Marshall, Flat 8, Springkerse House, Springkerse Road, Stirling, culpably and recklessly kicked a glass window which his lawyer, Virgil Crawford, was next to, whereby it smashed and caused risk of injury to others.
His defence solicitor said: “He was frustrated at having been remanded.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until October 21 for a report and Marshall’s personal appearance.