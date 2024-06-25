Freewheeling in Falkirk: Driver rolled into lamp post with police officers hanging onto his car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An offender was flying high on something when he attacked police and then let his car freewheel 50 yards down a road with officers still hanging onto the vehicle.

Alan Robertson, 24, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, assault and failure to provide two breath specimens in Melville Street, Falkirk on February 25.

Lucy Clark, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3.35am and police officers were on mobile patrol within a marked police vehicle when they saw the accused’s vehicle, which was parked and obstructing the police car from going any further.

"They saw a person standing outside Hot Kebabs talking to the driver of the vehicle. Police officers then approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and saw the accused sitting in the stationary car with the engine on.

Police officers were dragged along for 50 yards as they tried to stop Robertson getting away(Picture: Submitted)

“There was a male passenger in the front seat. Officers observed the accused had slurred speech and glazed eyes and appeared to be under the influence on an unknown substance.

"He tried to move the vehicle, causing it to move slightly forward. A police officer reached in to take the car keys and the accused tried to grab them back causing the keys to be dropped onto the street.

"The police officer then tried to grab the accused to remove him from the vehicle and the accused has then lowered the handbrake causing the car to move further forward.

"Both officers had their arms within the vehicle, causing them to move forward with the vehicle. The car has travelled 50 yards before colliding with a lamp post. The male passenger has exited the vehicle and made off.

"Officers entered the driver’s door of the vehicle and the accused has then attempted to exit the passenger door. He tried to punch officer and connected with one which caused swelling to his left eyebrow and redness to his face.”

Officers eventually managed to restrain Robertson, who refused to provide a breath specimen.

He later told officers: “I don’t think I assaulted him.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “It was quite outrageous conduct from Mr Robertson. He knew he was going to be driving that night and still partook in alcohol and drugs.

"Frankly he should have known better than to act the way he did on the night in question.”

The court heard Robertson, 9 Cauldcoats Holdiongs, Blackness, had a previous conviction for drink driving dating back to 2018.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It’s a shocking catalogue of offences where you have attempted to evade police on a number of occasions. You carried police officers 50 yards down the street until your vehicle collided with a lamp post.

"Then you have punched a police officer in the face and thereafter refused to give a specimen. Your solicitor has described your behaviour as outrageous and I agree with that – you also have a previous conviction for dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol.”