Free from Polmont YOI but nocturnal house arrest awaits offender

Kevin Reid, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to having an unauthorised mobile phone and SIM card in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on July 4 last year.

By Court Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 08:22 BST

Sheriff Simon Collins noted Reid, who was now free from the YOI, had been disciplined by prison authorities at the time.

He placed Reid, 22 Lauderdale Avenue, Dundee, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next four months.

Reid had an unauthorised mobile phone and SIM card in Polmont YOI
