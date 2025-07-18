'Fraud squad' hit Falkirk town centre to give shoppers the low down on latest scams

Local police officers teamed up with Falkirk Council watchdogs in the town centre to give shoppers the heads up on the latest scams.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PC Pairman, Falkirk Town Centre’s dedicated community officer and PC Murphy, Forth Valley’s Harm Reduction Officer, joined Brian Mackie from Falkirk Council’s Trading Standards team on Falkirk High Street this week.

“Together, they shared expert advice with shoppers and residents on how to spot scams and stay safe from fraud. Protecting our community starts with awareness.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.