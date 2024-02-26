News you can trust since 1845
Frail foul mouthed offender, 67, made vile threats to staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Frances Callaghan, 67, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thrusday having admitted threatening behaviour in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on February 28 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 26th Feb 2024, 08:31 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 08:59 GMT
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “Just after midnight the accused was admitted to the hospital after an ambulance was requested via the 999 service. She began being verbally abusive towards staff.

"She was shouting and swearing, calling them idiots and threatening to kill nurses and security staff. She called a nurse a ‘slag’ and a ‘slut’.”

When she was questioned about her behaviour by police, Callaghan responded “Aye, whatever”.

Callaghan threatened staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Callaghan threatened staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The court heard Callaghan had “ongoing social difficulties” and it was stated her “physical frailty meant she was unable to follow through on her threats towards staff”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Callaghan, who lives in the St Ninians area, for 12 months for her to be of good behaviour.

He told her if she stays out of trouble in that time she could simply be admonished for her crime.