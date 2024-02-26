Frail foul mouthed offender, 67, made vile threats to staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “Just after midnight the accused was admitted to the hospital after an ambulance was requested via the 999 service. She began being verbally abusive towards staff.
"She was shouting and swearing, calling them idiots and threatening to kill nurses and security staff. She called a nurse a ‘slag’ and a ‘slut’.”
When she was questioned about her behaviour by police, Callaghan responded “Aye, whatever”.
The court heard Callaghan had “ongoing social difficulties” and it was stated her “physical frailty meant she was unable to follow through on her threats towards staff”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Callaghan, who lives in the St Ninians area, for 12 months for her to be of good behaviour.
He told her if she stays out of trouble in that time she could simply be admonished for her crime.