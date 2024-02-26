Frail foul mouthed offender, 67, made vile threats to staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “Just after midnight the accused was admitted to the hospital after an ambulance was requested via the 999 service. She began being verbally abusive towards staff.

"She was shouting and swearing, calling them idiots and threatening to kill nurses and security staff. She called a nurse a ‘slag’ and a ‘slut’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When she was questioned about her behaviour by police, Callaghan responded “Aye, whatever”.

Callaghan threatened staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard Callaghan had “ongoing social difficulties” and it was stated her “physical frailty meant she was unable to follow through on her threats towards staff”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Callaghan, who lives in the St Ninians area, for 12 months for her to be of good behaviour.