Four year ban for dangerous Bonnybridge driver

A Bonnybridge man has been banned from driving for four years after crashing into parked cars, a lamp post and an electric box.

Nelson McAllister (26), 1 Birchwood Farm, Bonnybridge, admitted driving at excessive speed, on the wrong side of the road and failing to maintain control of a vehicle on December 12, 2018 on Tamfourhill Road.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard McAllister’s actions caused damage to four stationery cars and he narrowly avoided a collision with an oncoming vehicle which caused him to strike an electric box and a lamp post.

In a separate charge McAllister also admitted driving a car while unfit to do so through drink or drugs on November 11, 2018 on Glasgow Road in Camelon.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said during the Camelon incident McAllister was subject to a roadside breath test and was found to be slightly over the limit.

She added that as time went on McAllister’s level of consciousness and understanding declined and an ambulance was called.

Ms Brown continued: “At that point he said he had smoked several joints and taken several valium tablets. He deteriorated to the point where he became unconscious and at one point had to be taken to the resucitation unit.”

A test showed his symptoms were the result of having taken diazepam.

With regard to the Tamfourhill Road incident Ms Brown said: “When police attended they observed the accused’s vehicle impaled on a lamp post.”

She added that a line of parked cars had been damaged as well as an electric box which resulted in the street lights in the area being turned off.

Sheriff Derek Livingston banned McAllister from driving for four years and told him he would have to resit the driving test before being allowed to drive again.

He was also ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work to be completed within one year.