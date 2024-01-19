Four wheeler stealer: Police hunting for quad bike stolen from Forth Valley area farm
Police are appealing for witnesses or information regarding the theft of a quad bike from a rural farm in the Forth Valley area.
The incident happened at the farm on the B837 near Balmaha, between 9am and 5.30pm on Sunday, January 14.
The quad bike taken is a red Honda TRX 420, registration SP23AON. It had a wooden box at the rear.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and people can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference number 2635 of January 14.