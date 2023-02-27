The incident happened on the A84, approximately three miles north of Doune – known locally as the Landrick Bends – on Sunday, February 26 at around 5.40pm.

Four people were taken to hospital following the collision, which involved a black VW Caddy, a black Audi RS3, a white Audi RS3 and a maroon Volvo HGV.

The driver of the VW Caddy, a 27-year-old man and the front seat passenger, a 32-year-old man, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries where both of their conditions are described as stable.

Police are appealing for information following the serious crash at the weekend.

The driver of the black Audi, a 30-year-old man, was taken to Forth Valley Hospital with minor injuries and discharged after treatment. The front seat passenger, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries, where her condition is described as stable.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicles involved. In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.”