Four men charged after attempted murder in Bainsford

Four men have been charged with attempted murder following an attack in Bainsford.

Police were called to a property in Carronside Street in the early hours of Thursday, October 17 after an incident which resulted in a 36-year-old man being taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with facial and abdominal injuries.

The scene of the attack in Carronside Street, Bainsford. Picture: Michael Gillen

Officers say the injuries the victim suffered are not life-threatening.

Three men, aged 32, 34, 35 and 40, have since appeared in court in connection with the incident.

One of the men was remanded, while the others were released on bail with specific conditions not to approach or contact the victim.

Andrej Jovanov, Falkirk’s local authority liason officer, has moved to reassure Falkirk district residents following the assault.

He said: “The victim was attacked with multiple weapons.

“This has been a targeted attack and was not a random incident.”