Foul mouthed Falkirk chef's drunken rage lands him in court

Procurator fiscal depute Rose Wilson said: “The complainer was in the address with her son and daughter and the accused was believed to be at work. He returned home at 4pm and she was immediately aware he had been consuming alcohol.

"Between 7pm and 7.30pm the son messaged the accused asking for sweets from the shop. The accused swore and said he would go and get them. He returned at 8pm and threw down a bag containing items from the shop.

"The complainer was in the living room and the accused began shouting and swearing and acting aggressively, saying ‘this is my house’. She asked him to go upstairs and he eventually did.

Kemp appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"He started his aggressive shouting – stating ‘you laughed in my face’ and ‘here we go’ – and the son contacted police.”

Kemp then breached bail conditions by contacting his partner.

"It was 1.38am,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The complainer received a Facebook message from the accused, who did not answer it. After this she received three messages from the accused – one stated ‘I just got dog’s abuse, what’s going on?’.

"Then on October 26 the accused sent a text message to the complainer stating ‘I honestly swear I want nothing to do with you – I wish I never met you’. She received a further text message on the same day stating ‘you know the kids are my life and I love them with all my heart’.

"Then on November 8 she received another text message stating ‘just leave my house’ and ‘you can’t use me any more’. The complainer contacted police and while officers were present the accused called the complainer, who did not answer the phone.”

The court heard Kemp’s former partner wanted a non-harassment order put in place preventing Kemp from having any contact with her or the children.

It was stated Kemp works as a chef at the Graeme Hotel, Grahams Road, Falkirk and had been in a relationship with the woman for 18 years.

The court heard Kemp’s former partner – the complainer in this case – had a gambling problem.

"His issue is alcohol,” said the defence solicitor. “He drinks when he is very stressed – any slight thing and he drinks alcohol. The relationship is coming to an end – she has a gambling habit and they are in a lot of debt.

"The relationship is over, he is not interested in the complainer.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I’m not particularly impressed for him to say he intends to stop working to stop paying child maintenance.”

It was stated Kemp did support his children, who he had not seen since September, and had Christmas presents he wanted to give them.

Addressing Kemp, Sheriff Livingston said: “You don’t make things easy for yourself by saying things you said to the social worker.”

He fined Kemp, Graeme Hotel, Flat 11, 40 Grahams Road, Falkirk, £580 to be paid in full within 28 days and made him subject to a non-harassment order for three years not to have any contact with his former partner.

