Forth Valley vehicle stop reveals car was uninsured and driver was high on cocaine
Police responded to a call regarding concerns over the way a car was being driven and quickly discovered the reason why the uninsured vehicle was moving erratically – the driver was high on cocaine.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “After a complaint about how the vehicle was being driven, Alloa Community Policing Team traced it and stopped it. Turns out it was not insured. The driver was tested, came back positive for cocaine and was arrested.
“His vehicle was seized.”