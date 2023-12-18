News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Forth Valley vehicle stop reveals car was uninsured and driver was high on cocaine

Police responded to a call regarding concerns over the way a car was being driven and quickly discovered the reason why the uninsured vehicle was moving erratically – the driver was high on cocaine.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Dec 2023, 08:08 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 08:08 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “After a complaint about how the vehicle was being driven, Alloa Community Policing Team traced it and stopped it. Turns out it was not insured. The driver was tested, came back positive for cocaine and was arrested.

“His vehicle was seized.”