Forth Valley top cop under investigation

Forth Valley’s top police officer is understood to be under investigaton after a complaint was made against him.

Chief Superintendent Thom McLoughlin only joined the command team in May this year.

It is understood that he is not suspended while the inquiry is carried out.

He joined the Metropolitan Police in 1995 and also served with Lancashire and Greater Manchester Police before transferring to Central Scotland Police in 2008.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs, professionalism and assurance, said: “Following initial assessment of a report, Police Scotland is carrying out an internal misconduct investigation in respect of a senior officer relating to alleged breaches of the standard of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy.”