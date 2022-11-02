Forth Valley sex offender convicted after decades of sickening abuse against women and animals

Kevin Vivers (56) was found guilty of 27 charges – including rapes, sexual assaults and physical abuse of seven women between 1985 and 2020 – at the High Court in Livingston on Tuesday, November 1.

He is due to be sentenced next month and will be placed on the sex offenders register.

Police Scotland was full of praise for the victims who came forward and gave evidence to help convict Vivers after suffering years of abuse at his hands.

Kevin Vivers was convicted at the High Court in Livingston

Detective Chief Inspector Steven McMillan said: "I hope the outcome at court can bring some comfort to his victims and their families. This conviction has only been possible due to the bravery and courage of those who came forward to report this horrific abuse and I commend and thank them for speaking out.

"This was a particularly difficult case due to the horrendous nature of Vivers’ crimes and the sickening animal abuse, which spanned several decades. I would encourage anyone who is experiencing or has experienced abuse to come forward and report it to police.

"All reports of abuse and sexual assaults, regardless of the passage of time, will be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland and victims will be supported throughout.”