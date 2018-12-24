Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon targeted by vandals

Vandals wrecked the festive spirit at a vital charity facility.

Staff at Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon turned up for work this morning to discover that three glass panels had been smashed.

They were in a part of the building leading to the community cafe.

Estimates put the cost of the damage in four figures.

A spokesman for the centre said: “Nothing was taken but this mindless act at Christmas has caused at least £3000 of damage, potentially more. Not too festive I’m afraid.”

Anyone with information which could help catch those responsible is asked to call police on 101.

Contributions to help the centre can be made through a MyDonate page – https://mydonate.bt.com/charities/forthvalleysensorycentre.