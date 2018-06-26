Forth Valley Royal staff member grabbed by throat and pinned to bed

An offender abducted a member of staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, pinned her to a bed and grabbed her by the throat, restricting her breathing.

James Llewellyn (21) carried out the terrifying attack, which resulted in his victim sustaining injuries, on August 13, 2016. He is now resident in the Redwood Ward of the Royal Edinburgh Hospital.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, the court heard he was out on a weekend release from the acute admission ward of the Edinburgh hospital and was staying in the care of his family.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell continued the case to July 6 for further review when the court has more up to date medical information on Llewellyn.