Ruaraidh McCartney, 29, was found guilty of rapes involving three women following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow last month. The offences were committed in Stirlingshire and Perthshire between 2011 and 2021.

McCartney sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday, August 1 at the High Court in Lanark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson said: “McCartney is a dangerous and predatory individual who has committed serious sexual offences against a number of women over an extended period of time.

“His conduct has been appalling and I hope his conviction will allow the women involved to move forward with their lives. I would urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual violence to come forward and report it to us, regardless of the passage of time.