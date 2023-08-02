News you can trust since 1845
Forth Valley rapist, 29, sent to prison for serious sexual offences

Forth Valley area police have welcomed the conviction and subsequent prison sentence handed down to a multiple rapist.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:38 BST

Ruaraidh McCartney, 29, was found guilty of rapes involving three women following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow last month. The offences were committed in Stirlingshire and Perthshire between 2011 and 2021.

McCartney sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday, August 1 at the High Court in Lanark.

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson said: “McCartney is a dangerous and predatory individual who has committed serious sexual offences against a number of women over an extended period of time.

“His conduct has been appalling and I hope his conviction will allow the women involved to move forward with their lives. I would urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual violence to come forward and report it to us, regardless of the passage of time.

“We, working with partner agencies, will support you through the process, investigate thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice.”