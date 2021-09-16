Forth Valley police warning over Covid vaccine pass text scam

Police have become aware of the fraudulent scheme and say members of the public should only open links contained within text messages which come from a “trusted source”.

A statement published by Forth Valley Police Division read: “There are text messages being received that are themed around an NHS Covid pass.

Police in Forth Valley have issued a warning over a Covid vaccine pass text scam. Picture: John Devlin.

“The text message appears to come from the NHS and states that they are aware that you have not applied for a Covid pass and asks you to click on the link.

“This text scam is similar to an email scam in July and August whereby the link sends you to a separate site and any details that are added could be used for fraud purposes.

“Please stay safe and don't click on any links unless they are from a trusted source.”

