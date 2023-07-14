Officers in Forth Valley have received two recent reports of a male approaching members of the public claiming the machine is not working, then using the keypad on their behalf and the person later discovering cash missing from their accounts.

Advice to keep yourself and your money safe when using an ATM machine includes memorising your PIN number – don’t write it down – and shield the keypad when entering the number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You should also be alert and put your personal safety first. If someone is crowding or watching you, cancel the transaction and go to another machine. Never allow yourself to be distracted.

People are being warned to be on their guard while using ATMs after two recent incidents in Forth Valley. Pic: John Devlin

If you spot a camera, suspicious device or apparent interference with the cash machine do not use it and contact the bank immediately. Also, immediately report a card which has been confiscated at a cash machine without warning and if you can, don’t leave the machine.

You should also never rely on a stranger to help retrieve a confiscated card or assist you at a cash machine.

Once you have completed a transaction put your money and card away before leaving the cash machine. Destroy, or preferably shred, your cash machine receipts, mini statements or balance enquiries when you dispose of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You should also check your bank statements regularly and if you spot anything suspicious, report it to your bank straight away.