Forth Valley police stop and arrest white van man on a ban
Police had to chase down a man they knew to be disqualified after he failed to stop when signalled to do so.
By James Trimble
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 8:38am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday officers from Clackmannanshire Community Policing team observed a man, known to be disqualified, driving a van on Alloa Road, Tullibody.
"He failed to stop and drove dangerously before finally stopping in Alva, where the officers arrested him and seized his van.”
The 43-year-old was held in custody and appeared at court on Tuesday.