Forth Valley police on the hunt for gang who robbed and assaulted man near bus shelter
The 29-year-old man was walking near a bus shelter at Shillinghill, in the Alloa area, at around 8.45pm when he was approached by a group of males and assaulted and robbed.
He did not require medical treatment.
The group were described as all wearing dark clothing, with one male wearing a bright pink hooded top.
Detective Constable Chris Smith at CID said: “We are keen to trace the driver of a red Astra who came to the assistance of the victim. This appears to have been a shockingly unprovoked and random attack.
"We're asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to please come forward. If you believe you could help our enquiries, call 101 quoting reference 3976 of August 12.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous."