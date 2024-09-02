Forth Valley police launch initiative to cut down on knife crime in the area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A worrying rise in the number of crimes involving offensive weapons in the Forth Valley area has led police to launch a new initiative designed to tackle knife-toting offenders.

The number of offences involving knifes and offensive weapon reported between February and July this year rose by 31 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

Police Scotland is now working alongside partners until December 2 to proactively tackle the possession and use of offensive weapons and knives in the area, stepping up patrols and taking a zero tolerance approach.

Officers will also take part in and number of educational engagements with youngsters aimed at warning them about the dangers associated with knifes and offensive weapons to prevent the crimes happening in first place.

Police officers will be stepping up patrols and taking a zero tolerance approach to knife crime and offensive weapon offences (Picture: Police Scotland)

Chief Inspector Sarah McArthur said: “Carrying and using offensive weapons and knives is extremely dangerous. It will not be tolerated and those doing so will be identified and apprehended.

“The impact of such offences can have a devastating impact on the local area and those involved. We are committed to making our communities safer and take a zero tolerance approach to offensive weapon and knife crime.

“Working alongside partner agencies, we will be conducting enforcement patrols and targeted disruptions, as well as educating around the dangers of offensive weapons and knives and the legal consequences of carrying and using them.

“I’d urge anyone who has information in relation to offensive weapons or knife crime to contact us. Information from the public is vital in helping us crackdown on violent crime.”