Forth Valley police issue warning to learner drivers over money grabbing fake instructors

Learner drivers have been urged to check more than their mirrors as reports have surfaced regarding scam artists posing as instructors to coin in cash from unsuspecting people.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Forth Valley Police have been made aware of fraudsters posing as driving instructors and requesting payment up-front for multiple lessons.”

"Fraud is a crime in where deception is used for personal gain – usually to make money. All reports of fraud and any other financial crime should be reported to Police via 101 without delay.”