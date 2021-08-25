Forth Valley police issue advice on preventing fuel thefts

The advice states: “The liquid fuel in your tank is valuable, so you should take appropriate security measures. You can’t totally protect your tank against theft, but a few simple precautions can greatly reduce the chance your fuel will be stolen.

“Make sure the fuel gauge is installed correctly, secured to the tank at the top. If your tank has a lid, fit suitable locks – this may even be a legal requirement. Your installation engineer or fuel supplier can advise you.

“If of a vent-and-fill type, buy a special lockable cap for the fill point only. Don’t forget to provide the keys/combinations of any locks to the delivery company in case you won’t be there during any deliveries.

Police are warning people to beware after a rise in thefts of fuel

“Monitor your tank on a regular basis. A remote electronic fuel level gauge can help identify if the level suddenly drops or falls below a quarter full, and can be located in the kitchen or utility room.

“Deter thieves from entering your property by installing lockable gates and by maintaining boundaries and perimeter fencing. Plant shrubs or install fences to hide exposed domestic heating oil tanks from the eyes of opportunist thieves cruising the neighbourhood

“If you need to replace your tank, position it where it will be more secure. Remember to leave clear access for fuel deliveries and make sure the gauge can be seen.

“Consider fitting CCTV to monitor the tank. Low energy ‘dusk-til-dawn’ security lights close to the tank should also provide sufficient light to deter thieves.”

