Many people keep more than just gardening equipment in their back door sheds, with many storing expensive items like bicycles and power tools inside.

Forth Valley police have issued advice which can help make your garden sheds as secure as possible – and the items within easy to trace if they are taken.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have a garden, it’s the first thing an intruder will have to deal with if they want to break into your house. There are also

Forth Valley police have issued advice on how to keep your shed as secure as possible

items in your garden which a thief may wish to steal.

"Take some simple steps to secure your garden, shed and garage. Keep hedges, walls and fences low at the front of your house. Keep this to a maximum of 1.2 metres

high. This will make it harder for thieves to go unseen by neighbours or people passing by.

“Install locked gates so it's hard to get into the back or sides. Rear fences and walls should be a minimum 1.8 to 2 metres in height. Trellis topping or an intruder

deterrent strip can make climbing difficult.

"Grow aggressive shrubbery to make it hard for intruders to climb through. Ideal plants include berberis, blue spruce, common holly, giant rhubarb, golden bamboo,

firethorn, shrub rose, pencil Christmas tree, juniper and rubus (bramble).

"Security lighting around your property can act as a deterrent. Ask whether neighbours would see someone with the light. Careful use of lighting will inform you or neighbours if someone is there."

There are also steps people can take to make their valuables easier to recover if they are stolen.

Photograph valuable items of garden furniture or tools and keep a record of the make, model, colour and serial numbers.

Use a UV pen or DNA Marking Kit to security mark your tools or furniture with your house number and postcode