Forth Valley police investigate torched vehicle near train station car park
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are currently investigating a wilful fire raising incident which occurred on Thursday, August 14 between 9pm and 10pm on Station Road, in Bridge of Allan.
"A vehicle was found on fire, parked close to Bridge of Allan train station car park. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information regarding this or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident.
“We are also keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage who was in the area."
In Scotland, wilful fire-raising is a criminal offence defined as deliberately and intentionally starting a fire with the intent to cause damage or harm to property.
People with any information on the Bridge of Allan incident can contact PC Rennie on 101 quoting reference PS-20250814- 3966.