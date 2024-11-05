Forth Valley police hunting for culprits behind the death of golden eagle

A nasty discovery of a dead golden eagle wrapped in a bag on a forest path has resulted in a police investigation to find out the circumstances surrounding its death.

Golden eagles are a protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is a crime to harm them.

The poor bird found on the forestry track off the A81 near Loch Rusky, north east of the Port of Menteith on Tuesday, July 30, had certainly been harmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way after a dead golden eagle was found at around 11am on July 30. It was wrapped in a plastic bag and body parts had been removed.

Golden eagles are a protected species (Picture: Phil Wilkinson)

“Enquiries have been ongoing and now officers are appealing for help to find out how it came to be there.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1166 of July 30 or make a call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.