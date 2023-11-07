Forth Valley police hunt for white pickup truck following car park collision
The hunt is on for the driver of a truck which smashed into a car and then failed to stop.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses about a report of damage to a vehicle at the Drovers Inn, Inverarnan, by North Loch Lomond, overnight between October 28 and October 29. A white pickup truck collided with another vehicle in the car park and failed to stop.”
If you have any information call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident PS-20231030-2044.