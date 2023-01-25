Emma Louise Clark, 15, was last seen around 5.30pm on Tuesday, January 24. The teenager may also be in the Lanarkshire or Glasgow areas.

She is believed to be wearing black jeans, a cropped top, black fluffy jacket and carrying a black leather handbag. She is 5ft 8ins with long, dark hair, either worn down or up in a bun. Carrying a black leather handbag.

Anyone with information to help trace Emma Louise is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 giving the reference 3945 of January 24, 2023.