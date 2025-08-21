Forth Valley police have the 'tools' to crack down on weapon carrying criminals

Tackling crimes involving offensive weapons remains a priority for police officers in Forth Valley and their boss has given them the go ahead to use “every tool at their disposal” to do so.

As part of the police commitment to make communities safer, officers carry out dedicated patrols in the Falkirk area, using proactive policing to detect offensive weapons and stop them being used in further crimes.

Inspector John McSorland said: “Officers use every tool at their disposal, including stop and search powers and intelligence gathering to remove dangerous weapons from our streets and bring offenders to justice.

“I can’t stress enough the devastating impact carrying or using an offensive weapon has on our communities. Not only for the victims of crime and their families, but also for those who use them.

Thankfully the use of firearms in Forth Valley is still a rare occurrence but police officers are cracking down on all offensive weapons in the area and that includes guns (Picture: Submitted)

“The punishment for carrying one of these weapons alone can be up to four years in prison, an unlimited fine and a permanent criminal record. If you use one, it’s far worse than that.”

As well as detecting crimes, officers are educating on the dangers of carrying offensive weapons and the link to an increased chance of becoming a victim of crime by doing so.

Inspector McSorland added: “While detection is important, educating to prevent the offending happening in the first place is key. We want people to think twice about carrying weapons.

“You don’t need a weapon for protection. In fact, statistics show you’re more likely to become a victim of knife crime by carrying one.”

Information received from the public and partner agencies also helps police identify those known to carry or use weapons. Intelligence led enforcement action can then be taken.

Inspector John McSorland continued: “I’m urging the public to work with us. If you have concerns over someone carrying a weapon or an area known for this type of crime, report it to us or our partner agencies. This information can be vital.

“We’re determined to do everything we can to ensure everyone across Forth Valley feels safe.”

Last year figures showed crimes involving offensive weapons rose by 31 per cent between February and July, compared to the year before, leading police to step up patrols and take a “zero tolerance” approach to proactively tackle the possession and use of offensive weapons and knives in the area.

