Forth Valley police dog sniffs out knives ditched by suspect during chase
The talented nose of Police Dog Oz has “scent” another offender before the courts after he ran off from police.
By James Trimble
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
The man tried to ditch knives he had been carrying, but obviously did not account for the unique detection skills of PD Oz.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PD Oz helped Stirling officers this week when a man ran off after causing a disturbance. Luckily for him, local officers caught him before PD Oz arrived.
"PD Oz then searched the route and recovered two knives.”