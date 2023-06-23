News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Forth Valley police dog sniffs out knives ditched by suspect during chase

The talented nose of Police Dog Oz has “scent” another offender before the courts after he ran off from police.
By James Trimble
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:18 BST

The man tried to ditch knives he had been carrying, but obviously did not account for the unique detection skills of PD Oz.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PD Oz helped Stirling officers this week when a man ran off after causing a disturbance. Luckily for him, local officers caught him before PD Oz arrived.

"PD Oz then searched the route and recovered two knives.”

Police Dog Oz sniffed out and retrieved the knives the suspect tried to ditch (Picture: Police Scotland)Police Dog Oz sniffed out and retrieved the knives the suspect tried to ditch (Picture: Police Scotland)
Police Dog Oz sniffed out and retrieved the knives the suspect tried to ditch (Picture: Police Scotland)