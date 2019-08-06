Forth Valley police dog helps find man who fled from officers

A popular police dog was once again the hero after leading a successful search for a getaway driver in Forth Valley.

Police dog Chase was called upon to find a man who fled from his car in a bid to evade officers.

Police dog Chase. Picture: Forth Valley Police Facebook page

The 49-year-old had been travelling in a black Volkswagen Golf in Whins Road, Alloa around 12.55am this morning when police indicated for him to stop.

However, the driver carried on towards the Gatarry Roundabout, near the Clackmannan Bridge, before taking the first exit towards Dunfermline on the A977.

Police Scotland dog handler PC Andy Inglis was nearby and helped Road Policing colleagues with the pursuit, eventually finding the Volkswagen abandoned in a wooded area just off the A977.

PD Chase was deployed and quickly traced the man, who was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, from Forth Valley’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This arrest was a result of excellent team work by Road Policing Officers and our Dog Unit colleagues.

“Our police dogs provide invaluable support to their human colleages during search activity and we are very lucky to have such amazing resources at our disposal.

“Well done to PD Chase, PC Inglis and the Road Policing officers involved in this incident.”