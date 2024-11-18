Forth Valley police deliver £100 hard shoulder lesson to drone camera man

By James Trimble
Published 18th Nov 2024, 14:15 GMT
A drone photographer’s day came down to earth with a bump when he parked his car on a hard shoulder while attempting to get aerial footage of Stirling Castle.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Stirling Road Policing officers were on the M9 when they observed a vehicle stopped on the hard shoulder. Officers stopped to provide assistance, the driver had stopped to obtain drone footage of Stirling Castle.

“Hard shoulders are for emergencies. The driver received a three points and a £100 ticket.”

