Forth Valley police collar teenage cold calling con artist
A teenager who conned his way into a woman’s house and then stole cash from her home and withdrew money from her bank account has now been arrested.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Last month a male was knocking on house doors in Alloa, offering cleaning services. One resident agreed and allowed the male access to her home. Over the following three weeks, he stole cash from the house, gained access to her bank account, and withdrew money.
"After noticing the missing money, the resident became suspicious and contacted the police. The community policing team investigated the crimes and identified an 18-year-old man as being responsible.
"He was arrested and held in police custody to appear in court on Thursday, February 16.”
Clackmannanshire Community Inspector Alex Hatrick added: “This is a despicable crime where an individual has targeted elderly and vulnerable residents within our local community. Thankfully, these incidents are rare.”