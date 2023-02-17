A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Last month a male was knocking on house doors in Alloa, offering cleaning services. One resident agreed and allowed the male access to her home. Over the following three weeks, he stole cash from the house, gained access to her bank account, and withdrew money.

"After noticing the missing money, the resident became suspicious and contacted the police. The community policing team investigated the crimes and identified an 18-year-old man as being responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was arrested and held in police custody to appear in court on Thursday, February 16.”

Police caught up with the cold calling con artist and arrested him