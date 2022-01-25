Forth Valley police clock van speeding at 80mph
Officers from Forth Valley stopped a white van travelling on the Stirling bound M9 between J7 and J8 on January 19 after observing it enter an area of roadworks with a temporary 50mph speed limit at 80mph.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 8:54 am
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 8:54 am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The driver was issued a Conditional Offer Fixed Penalty ticket for Careless Driving. In Great Britain between 2013 and 2018 10 pedestrian road maintenance workers were killed and 72 seriously injured. The temporary speed limit is there for a reason, please stick to it.”