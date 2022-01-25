Forth Valley police clock van speeding at 80mph

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The driver was issued a Conditional Offer Fixed Penalty ticket for Careless Driving. In Great Britain between 2013 and 2018 10 pedestrian road maintenance workers were killed and 72 seriously injured. The temporary speed limit is there for a reason, please stick to it.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...