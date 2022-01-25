Forth Valley police clock van speeding at 80mph

Officers from Forth Valley stopped a white van travelling on the Stirling bound M9 between J7 and J8 on January 19 after observing it enter an area of roadworks with a temporary 50mph speed limit at 80mph.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 8:54 am
Updated Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 8:54 am

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The driver was issued a Conditional Offer Fixed Penalty ticket for Careless Driving. In Great Britain between 2013 and 2018 10 pedestrian road maintenance workers were killed and 72 seriously injured. The temporary speed limit is there for a reason, please stick to it.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The van was clocked doing 80mph on a 50mph stretch of road

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V