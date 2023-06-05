The incident happened on Friday, June 2 on the A91 in Clackmannanshire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were on the A91 at Menstrie and detected a 26-year-old male motorcyclist riding his machine at 105mph within the

40mph speed limit towards Alva.

Police clocked the motorcyclist going 105mph in a 40mph zone

