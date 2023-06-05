Forth Valley police clock motorcyclist topping 105mph in 40mph zone during crackdown
Police officers carrying out a morning road traffic operation in the Forth Valley area clocked a motorcyclist reaching a speed of 105mph in a 40mph area.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 08:15 BST
The incident happened on Friday, June 2 on the A91 in Clackmannanshire.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were on the A91 at Menstrie and detected a 26-year-old male motorcyclist riding his machine at 105mph within the
40mph speed limit towards Alva.
"The rider was stopped and has been charged with dangerous driving and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”