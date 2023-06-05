News you can trust since 1845
Forth Valley police clock motorcyclist topping 105mph in 40mph zone during crackdown

Police officers carrying out a morning road traffic operation in the Forth Valley area clocked a motorcyclist reaching a speed of 105mph in a 40mph area.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 08:15 BST

The incident happened on Friday, June 2 on the A91 in Clackmannanshire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were on the A91 at Menstrie and detected a 26-year-old male motorcyclist riding his machine at 105mph within the

40mph speed limit towards Alva.

Police clocked the motorcyclist going 105mph in a 40mph zonePolice clocked the motorcyclist going 105mph in a 40mph zone
"The rider was stopped and has been charged with dangerous driving and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”