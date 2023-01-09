Forth Valley police arrest three people and seize £7500 of drugs after car search
Police officers arrested three people and seized a quantity of drugs and cash and a knife after stopping a car being driven in a suspicious manner.
The incident happened on Friday, January 6 when officers from Clackmannanshire Community policing team noticed the vehicle while they were on patrol in Tullibody, in Alloa.
A 34-year-old woman and two men aged 28 and 35 were detained for a drug search and found in possession of controlled drugs valued at £7,500, a five-figure sum of cash and a knife.
All three people were arrested for being concerned in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.
Community policing Inspector Alex Hatrick said: “We are committed to detecting and disrupting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in communities and continue to work closely with our partners to support those affected by drug misuse.”
Anyone with any information about drug crimes can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.