Forth Valley police appealing for information after three-car collision

Forth Valley police are appealing for information from any motorists who witnessed a three-vehicle collision which left two drivers in a serious but stable condition this morning (Monday).

The incident, which took place on the A91 at around 8.40am between Menstrie and Alva, involved a Renault Scenic travelling eastbound, a Suzuki Swift heading westbound and a Renault Clio also travelling westbound.

Two of the drivers involved were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The road was then closed for two hours.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Forth Valley Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has resulted in two drivers sustaining serious injuries and our inquiries are ongoing.

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision this morning to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information relating to this crash is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0820 of Monday, June 4.