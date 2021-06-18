Forth Valley police and East Falkirk MP share fraud prevention advice after scam reports

Officers have been made aware of recent incidents of scams in the region and are asking members of the public to be vigilant.

Those who are selling items, either online to be shipped to a buyer, or having someone attend at their address to collect goods, are urged to make sure that any online monetary transactions are completed prior to goods being handed over.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If a buyer tells you that it takes a number of hours for an online transaction to be completed, ask them to come back once the financial transaction has been completed.

Police have shared fraud prevention advice after a number of recent reports of scams in Forth Valley. Picture: John Devlin.

“Even if the buyer provides you with a banking reference number, wait for the money to be received into your account before transferring goods.”

Click here for more information or call 101 if you believe you have been a victim of fraud or a scam.

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day MP has also warn the public to be on their guard against criminals and scammers who continue to target communities.The warning comes as part of Scams Awareness Fortnight, which started on Monday, June 14, and looks to give people the skills and confidence to identify scams, share their experiences and take action by reporting any suspicious activities.

He said: “Spam emails, missed delivery text messages, suspicious activity alerts from your bank – unfortunately, scams and fraud seem to have become part of daily life.

“They can and do affect anyone and can cause a lot of harm. I am sad to say that the coronavirus crisis has only led to an increase in fraudulent activity, with Citizens Advice reporting a particular spike in financial scams.

“Many people are facing financial issues because of the pandemic which scammers are keen to exploit.

“As these issues are likely to remain prominent even as the country moves out of the pandemic, it is more important than ever that everyone makes sure they are scam aware.”

Contact the Citizens Advice Scotland online chat service Scams Action.

