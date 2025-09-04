Forth Valley man jailed for six month campaign of abuse against his partner

A "maxium risk" domestic abuser who subjected his partner to a terrifying in-car assault as he drove her along a dual carriageway has been jailed for two years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mujtaba Choudry grabbed his victim by the hair as he drove at “excessive speed” on the A720 Edinburgh bypass, pushing her head against the car door and making threats, his black Audi S-line swerving as he did so.

The attack on the woman, who was just 20, happened when she told him she wanted to end their relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sheriff said Choudry, 23, had been "controlling, violent and manipulative" towards her during a six month campaign of abuse which began in October 2024 when she was still only 19.

Choudry's case called at Stirling Sheriff Court. (Picture: Submitted)

Stirling Sheriff Court heard Choudry controlled her social media accounts, got angry when she made arrangements to see friends and repeatedly phoned her when she was with her pals, limited her mobile use, and threatened to harm himself when she discussed ending their relationship.

During a series of physical assaults, he three times compressed her neck, restricting her breathing. He also kicked her on the head, hurled her make-up, pulled her from a sofa and dragged her bodily along the floor.

He carried on his behaviour “blatantly flouting” a court order to stay away from her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even after they split up, he phoned her again and again from a withheld number while she was out with friends.

Then he turned up at her address, assaulted her, ran off with her phone and used it to pretend to be her, sending messages to her mother.

Choudry, of Alloa, appeared for sentence on Wednesday by video link from Low Moss Prison, having pleaded guilty in July to engaging in a course of domestic abuse. Incidents occurred in Alloa, Hallglen in Falkirk, the Pentland Hills, Winchburgh in West Lothian and in the Voco Hotel in Edinburgh's Haymarket.

It was Choudry's second conviction for domestic abuse towards the same woman, but his first time in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solicitor Robert Smith, defending, said Choudry showed “genuine remorse and shame”.

Mr Smith said: “This was his first serious relationship, and I think there was a level of immaturity on his part as to what constitutes a good relationship. He realises his behaviour was appalling for a prolonged period of time, and he realises the effect that would have had.”

A social background report classed Choudry as at “maximum risk” of reoffending, and said he exhibited “entrenched behaviours”.

Imposing the two-year jail sentence, Sheriff Euan Gosney also imposed 12 months' post-release supervision, and made Choudry subject to a non-harassment order banning him from contacting his victim for ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Gosney said he acknowledged Choudry had “encountered tragedy” in his own life, and had a “challenging upbringing”.

But he said: “This behaviour occurred following your conviction for a directly analogous offence committed against the same victim.

“You engaged in a protracted pattern of abuse towards her which was abusive, controlling, violent and manipulative and lasted over six months. The impact of it is something she will have to endure for a significantly longer period.

“You sought to isolate her from her friends, control her, belittle her, and threaten her. You repeatedly assaulted her by seizing her by the throat and restricting her breathing. You kicked her on the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you were driving a car on a motorway and she had told you she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with you, you reacted by grabbing her by the mouth with force, grabbing her hair, and striking her head off the car door, all while travelling at excessive speed and causing your car to swerve on the motorway.

“You not only placed yourself and your victim, but other road users, at risk of serious harm.”