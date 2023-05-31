News you can trust since 1845
Forth Valley man jailed for historic sex offences

A man has been jailed for nine years for sexual offences committed 30 years ago.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 31st May 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 17:25 BST

Steven Connal from Stirlingshire was found guilty in March of a number of offences committed between 1993 and 2006 across the Stirling area following a trial at the High Court in Stirling.

The 41-year-old was sentenced today (Wednesday) at the High Court in Glasgow to nine years imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson of the Forth Valley Public Protection Unit said: “We acknowledge the sentencing of Connal who will now face the consequences of his deplorable behaviour. Police Scotland is committed to tackling sexual offences to ensure the safety of individuals and communities.

Steven Connal sentenced to nine years for historic sex crimesSteven Connal sentenced to nine years for historic sex crimes
“Cases such as this serve as a good example for those who have experienced sexual abuse that there is no time limit on when you can report these crimes. We will always conduct a thorough investigation, no matter how long ago the incidents occurred and we will do all we can to bring perpetrators of such offences to justice.

“Anyone with any concerns or information can report them to police by calling 101 or calling Crimestoppers, where anonymity can be obtained, on 0800 555 111.”

Connal was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in StirlingConnal was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Stirling
