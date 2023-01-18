Forth Valley hit and run update: Motorist arrested and charged following road traffic collision with 63-year-old pedestrian
Police have charged a 31-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run road traffic collison which left a 63-year-old pedestrian seriously injured.
By James Trimble
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 1:02pm
The incident happened in King Street, Stirling, on Saturday, January 14, when the woman was struck by a grey VW Golf. She was taken to Forth Valley Hospital with a serious leg injury.
Now a man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.
Police Constable Angus McKinnon said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance in relation to this incident.”