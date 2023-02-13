Forth Valley drugs raid results in two arrests and in seizure of £25,000 in cash and £400 of drugs
Two men were arrested following a raid in the Forth Valley area which also saw police recover £400 worth of drugs and £25,000 in cash.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On February 10 police from Alloa's Community Team and DAVRU, supported by colleagues from the Operational Support Unit, executed a drugs search warrant at an address in the Sauchie area.
“As a result of this operation, controlled drugs with a value of £400 were recovered along with in excess of £25,000.00 cash. Two men aged 51 and 48 have been arrested in connection with the recovery of cash and drugs.”
Sergeant Ally Goldie from Alloa's Community Policing Team said: "This operation was possible due to information received from local residents. We always act on the information from the public, and on this occasion, we received sufficient evidence for the Sheriff to grant a warrant.
"The recovery of such an amount of drugs and cash has gone a long way to protecting the local community.”