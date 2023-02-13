A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On February 10 police from Alloa's Community Team and DAVRU, supported by colleagues from the Operational Support Unit, executed a drugs search warrant at an address in the Sauchie area.

“As a result of this operation, controlled drugs with a value of £400 were recovered along with in excess of £25,000.00 cash. Two men aged 51 and 48 have been arrested in connection with the recovery of cash and drugs.”

Sergeant Ally Goldie from Alloa's Community Policing Team said: "This operation was possible due to information received from local residents. We always act on the information from the public, and on this occasion, we received sufficient evidence for the Sheriff to grant a warrant.

The drugs raid resulted in two arrests and the seizure of large quantities of drugs and cash