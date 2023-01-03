Forth Valley drugs bust: Man, 35, arrested following drug raids
Police officers carried out a drugs enforcement operation in the Forth Valley area earlier today which resulted in a quantity of illegal substances and cash being recovered and a man being arrested.
By James Trimble
Acting on information provided by the local, community officers executed two drug search warrants at addresses in Sauchie.
Sergeant Ally Goldie said: “A quantity of controlled drugs and a substantial amount of cash were recovered. As a result of this operation, a 35-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the recovery of drugs and cash.”