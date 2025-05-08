Forth Valley domestic demon caged for offences against five women

By James Trimble
Published 8th May 2025, 09:29 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 09:29 BST
A serial domestic offender has been sent to prison for three years after his five-year reign of terror against five women who had the misfortune to enter his life.

Ryan Paterson, 23, was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, May 2, for crimes committed between January 2019 and August 2024 in the Forth Valley area.

He had pled guilty to a string of violent offences, including including assault to danger of life.

As well as the prison sentence, Paterson was also made subject to a lifetime non-harassment order in respect of the women he abused and attacked.

Paterson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of Forth Valley Public Protection Unit, said: “Ryan Paterson is now facing the consequences of his despicable actions. I want to thank the women for coming forward and reporting what happened to them.

"Despite one of the women having died before she was able to see justice being done, her evidence and the support from her family and friends was key in securing his conviction.

"Our thoughts remain with the other women in this case, and I hope this sentence will bring her some comfort and closure. Domestic abuse can cause lasting harm and tackling this type of offending remains a priority for Police Scotland.

"I would encourage anyone who has experienced domestic or sexual abuse to report it to Police Scotland. Every report is taken seriously and will be fully investigated, with support available from partner agencies, including Rape Crisis Scotland and Scottish Women's Aid."

Anyone with concerns about domestic or sexual abuse can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

