Forth Valley dental surgery director steals over £26,7000 from practice

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Nadia Chaudhary had pleaded guilty to embezzling £26,797.16 from The Dental Surgery Ltd, Burghmuir Road, Stirling and elsewhere while she was acting as director of the dental surgery from January 21, 2019 to February 4, 2020.