Forth Valley dental surgery director steals over £26,7000 from practice
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Nadia Chaudhary had pleaded guilty to embezzling £26,797.16 from The Dental Surgery Ltd, Burghmuir Road, Stirling and elsewhere while she was acting as director of the dental surgery from January 21, 2019 to February 4, 2020.
By Court Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST
The court heard the money had now been paid back in full.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said it was “very sad” someone like Chaudhary, 80 Curzon Road, Bradford, found herself appearing in court and placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.