Forth Valley commercial property owners relieved after theft suspect arrested
Last month police received a number of reports of thefts and related crimes at commercial premises in the Forth Valley area.
The crimes had been committed at properties in and around Alloa town centre and officers began looking into matters.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On February 2025, following an investigation, a 30-year-old local male was arrested, charged and reported by the Clackmannanshire community policing team.
“He spent a long weekend in police custody and appeared at Alloa Sheriff Court on Monday, February 10.”