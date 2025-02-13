Forth Valley commercial property owners relieved after theft suspect arrested

Last month police received a number of reports of thefts and related crimes at commercial premises in the Forth Valley area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crimes had been committed at properties in and around Alloa town centre and officers began looking into matters.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On February 2025, following an investigation, a 30-year-old local male was arrested, charged and reported by the Clackmannanshire community policing team.

“He spent a long weekend in police custody and appeared at Alloa Sheriff Court on Monday, February 10.”