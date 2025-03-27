Forth Valley area police and kids work together to get parking safety message

The scourge of illegally parked vehicles led police officers to join forces with conscientious youngsters to get their road safety message across.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The issue with cars parking illegally near schools and nurseries is prevalent across many places throughout the Forth Valley area, but this recent operation focused on the Kidz World nursery in Kelliebank, Alloa.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PC Roebuck and children from Kidz World handed out tickets to illegally parked vehicles in the vicinity of their nursery. This is a recurring issue which is continuously ignored, putting children at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This activity was undertaken in the hope that drivers will be more considerate and follow parking restrictions in the future. Police issued parking tickets will continue to be issued to any vehicles parked illegally and if any are causing significant danger or obstruction, will be removed.”

Police officers and children team up to battle back against bad parking (Picture: Submitted)

The children’s special parking tickets stated: “To the person – your car is on the pavement or it shouldn’t be here. You need to park somewhere else please. We can’t see when we are walking.

"The police lady isn’t happy. It makes us sad. We need to speak to your big boss and he will tell you not to do it as well. We have to be safe and it makes us note safe.

"We are giving you our tickets to say stop and a sweetie to say thank you for not doing it anymore. You can write us a letter back if you want to say sorry for not making good choices.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.