News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
8 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
8 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
12 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions due to police incident

Emergency services are in attendance on a bridge near South Queensferry

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 1st May 2023, 18:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 18:28 BST

The Forth Road Bridge remains closed as police attend an ongoing incident. The bridge, which connects Edinburgh and Fife, has been closed in both directions. The footbridge has also been closed.

Emergency services are currently on the scene. Bus services have been diverted away from the area. The footbridge has also been shut to members of the public due to the ongoing incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many bus services which normally use the bridge have been cancelled.

Forth Road Bridge, which connects Edinburgh and Fife, closed due to ongoing police incident.Forth Road Bridge, which connects Edinburgh and Fife, closed due to ongoing police incident.
Forth Road Bridge, which connects Edinburgh and Fife, closed due to ongoing police incident.