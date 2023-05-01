Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions due to police incident
Emergency services are in attendance on a bridge near South Queensferry
The Forth Road Bridge remains closed as police attend an ongoing incident. The bridge, which connects Edinburgh and Fife, has been closed in both directions. The footbridge has also been closed.
Emergency services are currently on the scene. Bus services have been diverted away from the area. The footbridge has also been shut to members of the public due to the ongoing incident.
Many bus services which normally use the bridge have been cancelled.